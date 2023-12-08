‘Love is louder than hate' banner slashed, Pride flags stolen from Coventry church

A church in Coventry has been the victim of theft and vandalism not once but three times in recent months, according to police.

Reverend Dr. Debra Pallatto of Second Congregational Church UCC said her congregation is being targeted for its welcoming and inclusive messaging. She said their Pride flags have been stolen numerous times, and a banner reading “love is louder than hate” was slashed.

“When we came on a Sunday service about a month and a half ago, we realized that our flag on our church sign was missing,” Pallatto said. “We put [the flag] back three or four times, and again, in the middle of the night it was taken. Then things just started escalating.”

Pallatto said smaller Pride flags were also stolen from the property, along with a Pride flag that was waving atop a welcome sign. Now, all that’s left is a broken piece of wood.

The vandal also broke off the flag holder on the church’s main sign.

“I wasn’t surprised, but I was deeply disappointed and saddened that someone would show up in the middle of the night and take things,” Pallatto said.

The situation escalated this week when members of the church noticed the banner that faces traffic on busy Boston Turnpike had been slashed with a knife across the middle.

A banner outside of the Second Congregational Church in Coventry was slashed by a vandal, the reverend told NBC Connecticut.

Pallatto said they’ve decided to keep the banner up, despite the damage, to continue sending the positive message that love is louder than hate.

“We want to continue to know that this is a welcome church,” she said, “and we’ll do everything we can to make it so.”

As for whoever is responsible, she hopes they’re caught, but more than that, she hopes to have a conversation with the person to better understand their actions and difference in beliefs.

“I hope that someday you’ll feel welcome to come in our church doors, either during a service or during an office visit to chat with me,” Pallatto said. “We would never not welcome you to this church.”

Coventry police said they are following up on a few leads on a suspect.