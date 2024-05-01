StormTracker

May starts off cloudy with highs in the 70s

Happy May! The first day of the new month will start cloudy with highs in the 70s.

The clouds will gradually clear to some nice sunny breaks in the afternoon.

The highs inland will be in the lower 70s with highs in the 50s to 60s at the shoreline.

Thursday will have a mix of sun and clouds with high near 80 inland and 60s at the shore.

Drier weather sticks around for the rest of the workweek.

Highs in the 70s will continue on Friday.

The weekend will be cool with temperatures returning to the 60s. Showers are possible on Sunday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

