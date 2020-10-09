Loved Ones Call for Justice for East Haven Mother

People who knew and loved Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca are sad, and angry that no one has been arrested for her killing. There is no official person of interest, almost three months after she was found buried in a shallow grave.

Friday they came out to make that anger known, and demand answers.

In East Haven, dozens of protesters called for justice for Lizzbeth.

On July 1, the young mother seemingly vanished from her East Haven home.

Her body would be found more than two weeks later in Branford, behind Lamonico's Restaurant.

"They just want us to forget about what happened in here," Yanith, Lizzbeth's sister, said.

Yanith said authorities, including police and East Haven's mayor, haven't shown enough concern in investigating the murder. Demonstrators then moved their protest from Town Hall to the Branford eatery where Lizzbeth's family said her husband worked.

They say they won't forget about her and they don't want anyone else to either, until there is justice.

"It's really hard to come here. Something was done to my sister. She was killed. She was murdered. She was buried here," Yanith said.

Friday, East Haven said they want to bring closure to the family.

"Combatting domestic violence is one of our main priorities as an agency. This investigation is ongoing and remains extremely active," police told NBC Connecticut.

NBC Connecticut also reached out to Branford Police, the East Haven Mayor's Office and the restaurant for comment.