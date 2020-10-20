Loved Ones Hold Out Hope 9 Years After Hartford Man Went Missing

Its been nine years since Angel Garcia disappeared in Hartford. The 19 year-old vanished while riding a dirt bike in the city.

Tuesday his family, friends and the city leaders came together to plant a tree in his honor as they continue to hope for closure in his case. For Angel’s mother Laura Suazo, the heartbreak of not knowing what happened to her son is still as strong today as when he first disappeared.

“Living everyday of your life wondering, Waking up wondering, going to sleep wondering, everything you do wondering, not knowing, I would wish this on anyone” said Suazo at the tree planting site at the edge of Pope Park.

“This tree planting today is not in memory of Angel, but to maintain hope and hope that Angel is still out there with us and hope that one day we can come up with resolution” said Lt. Paul Cicero of Hartford Police Department where the investigation into Garcia’s disappearance remains active.

Angel’s mother last saw her son in October of 2011. He was riding his dirt bike with friends, split off from the group and hasn’t been seen since. Each year his mother brings together people still hoping to find angel, holding vigil, even releasing photos of what Angel could look like today.

They hope something about this new monument will finally bring answers.

"There’s a mother that’s not giving up. She’s doing whatever it takes to bring the attention that her son is still out there” said Suazo.

Anyone with any information about Angel Garcia’s disappearance is asked call the Hartford Police Department. You can submit information 860-722-TIPS anonymously.