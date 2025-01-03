Machinists protest furloughs outside Pratt & Whitney ahead of contract talks

Machinists rallied outside Pratt & Whitney’s Middletown factory Friday to protest furlough days.

The company is imposing seven unpaid days in 2025 as a cost saving measure.

The workers were frustrated with the decision, but also said the move sends a bad message with union contract talks set to start in just three months.

“This solidifies our membership,” International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 700 President Wayne McCarthy said. “We’re united, we’re acting as one.”

The engine manufacturer said the furloughs will happen during slower production periods and around holiday weekends.

“In planning for supply chain gaps and lighter production, as standard practice, Pratt & Whitney will take the appropriate steps to maximize efficiency and cost-savings during two brief windows in 2025,” the company said in a statement.

McCarthy and other machinists pushed back, though, saying the company has back orders.

McCarthy also said workers were offered incentives to work 21-straight days in December to meet production goals.

“We ended up doing that and then the thanks we got is we’re now locked out for the end of the year,” he said.

Members also said the furloughs have galvanized the union with a contract set to expire in May. The union represents workers in both Middletown and East Hartford.

“We ready for strike, we ready for everything,” union member Hector Gonzalez said.

McCarthy promised to fight for higher wages, job protections and a return of pensions for all workers.

As McCarthy, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and others spoke at the rally, workers carried signs attacking Pratt and its owner, RTX.

McCarthy said the last work stoppage was in 2001, when the union went on strike for job protection.

He also said the company has shut the factory down in the past for maintenance, but often gave months of notice.