A little girl from Avon who loves “Frozen” got a big surprise from Make-a-Wish Connecticut.

Four-year-old Quinn Croen received Elsa-themed gifts to go along with the “Frozen” themed bedroom makeover last summer.

Croen's family said Quinn has been through a lot. Her body rejected a liver transplant three years ago and she now needs weekly infusions and liver biopsies every six months.

The love of all things “Frozen” has helped her through it all, they said.