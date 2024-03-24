Rocky Hill

Malfunctioning heater to blame for smell of smoke at Rocky Hill High School

By Cailyn Blonstein

generic classroom
NBC News

A malfunctioning heater is to blame for the smell of smoke at a high school in Rocky Hill over the weekend.

Firefighters responded to the report of smoke inside the halls of Rocky Hill High School on Saturday at 10 p.m.

Crews found a strong odor of smoke near the auditorium and cafeteria. Investigators said no visible smoke was present.

Before fire crews arrived, about 15 people were able to evacuate from the school while custodians investigated.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to fire officials, crews determined the odor was coming from a ceiling mounted cabinet heater that was malfunctioning.

The heater was de-energized and the area was ventilated to remove any other odor.

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Rocky Hill
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us