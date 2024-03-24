Malfunctioning heater to blame for smell of smoke at Rocky Hill High School

A malfunctioning heater is to blame for the smell of smoke at a high school in Rocky Hill over the weekend.

Firefighters responded to the report of smoke inside the halls of Rocky Hill High School on Saturday at 10 p.m.

Crews found a strong odor of smoke near the auditorium and cafeteria. Investigators said no visible smoke was present.

Before fire crews arrived, about 15 people were able to evacuate from the school while custodians investigated.

According to fire officials, crews determined the odor was coming from a ceiling mounted cabinet heater that was malfunctioning.

The heater was de-energized and the area was ventilated to remove any other odor.

No injuries were reported.