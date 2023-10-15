Man accused of breaking into Greenwich home with multiple adults and children inside

A man who is accused of breaking into a Greenwich home with multiple adults and children inside of it over the weekend has been arrested.

Officers were called to the intersection of Mill Street and Henry Street around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday after getting a report of a man, later identified as 51-year-old Edwin Gutierrez-Vasco, stabbing at and damaging vehicles that were parked on the street with a knife. Dispatchers later advised officers that there may be a stabbing victim in the area.

When police arrived, they said they found several vehicles with fresh damage to the windshields. They said they also learned Gutierrez-Vasco had forced his way into an apartment building by breaking the glass on the front door.

According to investigators, Gutierrez-Vasco went up to the second floor and broke into an apartment. He entered the apartment with a large knife and police said he attempted to stab the people inside. At the time of the incident, there were multiple people inside the apartment including three children.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators said a man who lived in the apartment came out of the bedroom and confronted Gutierrez-Vasco who was swinging the large knife and was yelling that he was going to kill the man and his mother. The man used a baby gate to defend himself and the children from Gutierrez-Vasco's stab attempts.

After that, police said the man was able to convince Gutierrez-Vasco to drop the knife. Once police arrived to the apartment, they said they found Gutierrez-Vasco in a chair with the man standing next to him.

When officers tried to place Gutierrez-Vasco under arrest, they said he began to actively resist by lunging at them. Several officers worked to gain control of Gutierrez-Vasco and he was placed in handcuffs without any injuries.

While handcuffed on the ground, authorities said Gutierrez-Vasco made threats to harm himself and continued to thrash around uncontrollably. He was transported to the hospital and was accompanied by police.

Gutierrez-Vasco was the only person injured during the incident. He was injured when be broke the glass door with his hand.

Gutierrez-Vasco was released from the hospital and is facing charges including home invasion, burglary, criminal attempt at assault, risk of injury to a minor, threatening, interfering with an officer, criminal mischief, breach of peace and disorderly conduct. He is due in court on October 30 and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Authorities said this was an isolated incident where Gutierrez-Vasco knew the victims and targeted their vehicles and home. There is no threat to the public.