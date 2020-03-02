Man Accused of Crashing Vehicle into Southington Restaurant Then Fleeing

Southington police have arrested a man who is accused of crashing into a restaurant in town on Saturday and then fleeing.

Officers responded to the Hop Haus on West Main Street around 12:40 a.m. after getting a report of a vehicle hitting the building then fleeing the scene.

Police said they found a vehicle matching the description of the one involved a short distance away and conducted a motor vehicle stop. Investigators later determined this was the vehicle involved.

According to police, 25-year-old Kevin Mitchell, of Cheshire, was driving on Main Street. When he reached the intersection of Main, South Main and West Main streets, his vehicle exited the road, crossed the sidewalk, hit some decorative planters and then hit the Hop Haus building.

After hitting the building, police said Mitchell then fled the area on West Main Street before being stopped by officers.

Investigators said they later determined Mitchell was intoxicated at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.

Mitchell is facing charges including DUI, evading responsibility and failure to maintain lane. He was released on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 13.