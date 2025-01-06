Southington

Police arrest man accused of exposing himself at Southington Walgreens

Police arrested a man who is accused of exposing himself to customers in a Walgreens in Southington on New Year’s Eve.

Officers were called to the Walgreens at 359 Main St. around 8:58 a.m. on Dec. 31 because a man was exposing himself to females in the store a sexual manner, police said.

When they arrived, a man matching the description was getting into a vehicle and leaving the parking lot.

Investigating officers obtained statements from multiple females who were in the store and secured video surveillance from the business.

As they were searching the area, officers found the vehicle around a mile from the store and stopped the driver, police said.

A 37-year-old Waterbury man was charged with two counts of indecent exposure and two counts of disorderly conduct.

He posted $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Jan. 14.

