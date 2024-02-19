Man accused of intentionally hitting K9 cruiser while trying to flee from state police in Tolland

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of intentionally hitting a K9 cruiser while trying to flee from troopers in Tolland on Friday.

A trooper attempted to stop a blue Subaru Impreza that was speeding and was reportedly not staying in its lane on River Road, also known as Route 32, in Willington around 11:15 p.m. After stopping, state police said the vehicle fled and left the initial traffic stop.

Shortly after, troopers found the vehicle traveling westbound on Tolland Stage Road, also known as Route 74, in Tolland. When state police attempted to stop the vehicle again, investigators said the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Jacob Klotzer, of Bolton, intentionally crashed his vehicle into an occupied state police K9 cruiser.

After the collision, Klotzer's vehicle became disabled on Tolland Stage Road near Evergreen Drive.

No injuries were reported.

Klotzer was taken into custody and is facing a list of charges including criminal attempt of assault on a public safety officer, reckless endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, reckless driving and engaging police in pursuit.

He was issued a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.