Bridgeport

Man Accused of Setting Fire on Boat With Trump Flag in Bridgeport

DALLAS SEGREGATED BY INCOME
NBCConnecticut.com

A man is accused of setting a fire on a boat bearing a President Donald Trump flag at a yacht club in Bridgeport and has been arrested.   

Police said they received a call around 2:30 p.m. Monday about someone on a boat at the East End Yacht Club with what looked like a gasoline can. The boat had a Trump Flag, police said.

The caller said he smelled smoke, a boat cooler was on fire on the boat and he put out the fire and called 911.

Police said they received a description of a suspect and detained Olajuwon Johnson, of Bridgeport.

He was charged with arson in the third degree and bond set at $10,000.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us