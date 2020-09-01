Man Accused of Setting Fire on Boat With Trump Flag in Bridgeport

A man is accused of setting a fire on a boat bearing a President Donald Trump flag at a yacht club in Bridgeport and has been arrested.

Police said they received a call around 2:30 p.m. Monday about someone on a boat at the East End Yacht Club with what looked like a gasoline can. The boat had a Trump Flag, police said.

The caller said he smelled smoke, a boat cooler was on fire on the boat and he put out the fire and called 911.

Police said they received a description of a suspect and detained Olajuwon Johnson, of Bridgeport.

He was charged with arson in the third degree and bond set at $10,000.