Man Accused of Shooting Teen, Hitting Another With His Car in Manchester Faces Judge

One teen was sent to hospital with a gunshot wound and another was injured after being struck by a car in Manchester Thursday night. On Friday, the man accused of doing both faced a judge while his lawyer suggested the actions were justified.

Refusing comment, 44-year-old Jamie Garcia walked out of Manchester Superior court Friday afternoon after posting a $1 million bond.

It all happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday night. Police say Garcia fired gunshots in the area of Dougherty and McKee Streets.

According to court paperwork, a 15-year-old boy was struck. Police say they a were directed to an area home. Inside, a blood trail led police to the boy in the kitchen. He was on the floor, leaning against a refrigerator bleeding from his right shoulder.

Shortly after, police say a 17-year-old boy was found in the backyard of 63 McKee St. He had minor scrapes and cuts, and he told police he was struck by Garcia’s Honda minivan.

While the 17-year-old sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene, the 15-year-old was taken to Connecticut Children’s and is in stable condition. In court, the prosecution said the two injured were among a group of eight teens who were in the area playing “man-hunt.” That is a version of the game, tag.

Following the arraignment, the grandmother for one of the teens said her grandson was not hurt, but the situation is startling.

“I find this absolutely frightening that something like this could happen this close to home,” said Cindy Edwards.

According to the prosecution, Garcia admitted to the actions. However, his lawyer argued that Ring video showed the group of teens burglarizing Garcia’s home and what he did was in self-defense.

“Eight youths burglarizing a house. Running away with hoods on,” said Attorney William Gerace, explaining what he says the video shows.

Gerace says the video was from the front door of Garcia's home at 22 Dougherty St.

Hearing the argument, the judge said there was no indication that any of the boys were armed and there were no calls to the police department. Referencing the alleged video, the judge said there’s no law that allows him to do what he did.

The judge said she has not yet seen the alleged video and the grandmother of the teen involved has her doubts.

“I don’t believe it,” Edwards said. “I don’t believe it, at all.”

Among the charges Garcia faces are assault in the first-degree, criminal attempt, reckless endangerment in the first-degree, carrying a pistol without a permit, and evading responsibility.