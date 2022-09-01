Teen Shot, Another Teen Hit by Car During Incident in Manchester

Manchester Police are investigating after a teen was shot and at the same time, another teen was hit by a car Thursday night.

Officials said they were called to McKee Street at about 9 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While this happened, an accident involving a pedestrian happened in the same area. According to police, a 17-year-old was struck by a car believed to be driven by the gunman, who was fleeing the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

That teen has minor injuries as a result of the crash, authorities said. Authorities believe both incidents are connected.

Officials are actively looking for the gunman, and investigators are at the scene speaking to witnesses and looking for evidence.

Police said there is no threat to the public. The incident is under investigation.