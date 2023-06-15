Man accused of vandalizing BLM mural goes before judge

The man accused of vandalizing the Black Lives Matter mural in Hartford appeared before a judge Thursday.

Officials say they believe 36-year-old Scott Franklin drew a swastika and other hate symbols on the mural that stretches down Trinity Street.

Police also released surveillance footage that captures Franklin and two other people in Bushnell Park early Sunday morning. Moments later, the video shows him at the mural. Police say he stopped over the letter "E" in the word "LIVES."

Artists say they were devastated to find hate-filled symbols and messages left behind. The incident also happened hours after they began revitalizing the mural, according to the arrest warrant.

One of the artists says they were touching up the mural that weekend after three long years.

"A lot of us were just heartbroken because, the community, we work together so much to try and make something positive," Lashawn Robinson-Nuhu said.

Dr. Robert Sanders, attorney and lecturer at the University of New Haven, says this incident highlights why the Black Lives Matter movement is an ongoing call for change.

The arrest warrant states that Franklin drew the numbers 88 and 14, which are numerical codes for white supremacy slogans.

"We can't have a nation going forward in that manner. The movement, not a moment, is to continue to oppose people who espouse that," Sanders said.

Mayor Luke Bronin said he is grateful for the police for catching a suspect and standing up to this behavior in a quick manner.

"It was a vile act of hate. It was an act intended to sew fear and division. But we're not going to be divided or made afraid," Bronin said.

A heart now covers up the racist graffiti. On Thursday, a number of artists were seen touching it up the letters.

"I just hope he finds love in his heart somewhere. I just feel sorry for him and that he is walking around with so much energy for hatred," Robinson-Nuhu said.

Meantime, Franklin is being held on $150,000 bond. He is due back in court on July 6.