Man accused of pulling gun on driver on Route 72 in Plainville

A man has been arrested after allegedly pulling a gun on a driver during an altercation on Route 72 in Plainville.

The police department said they were called to a suspicious incident just after 4:30 p.m. Officers said a tow truck driver reported that they drove into an emergency turnaround area when another vehicle pulled up alongside them and almost crashed into the tow truck.

The drivers exchanged words, and one of them allegedly pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the other driver, police said.

Troopers said the tow truck driver gave them the suspect vehicle's license plate, and a Bristol man was subsequently arrested.

He admitted to officers that he did show a firearm, but said he didn't aim it at the other driver. Troopers recovered a handgun and ammunition and seized it as evidence.

Police said the man faces charges including threatening, breach of peace, criminal use of a firearm and more. He was held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 1.