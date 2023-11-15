Man arrested after being accused of killing daughter's dog in North Branford: police

Warning: Some of the details in this story may be difficult to read.

A man accused of killing his daughter's bulldog in North Branford Monday night has been arrested, police said.

The police department said they were called to Woodvale Drive in the Northford section of town at 11:20 p.m. on Monday.

Arnaldo Silva, 51, was seen by responding officers covered in blood with a bloody nose. Police said they also saw a blood trail leading from the living room into Silva's bedroom.

Officers found a 2-year-old bulldog, belonging to the man's daughter, dead. The dog was taken to a veterinary hospital to conduct an autopsy.

A bloody kitchen knife was found in the dog's kennel, according to police. The New Haven State's Attorney's Office and East Haven Animal Control are investigating.

Silva appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs and was uncooperative with police. He was taken to the hospital due to his injuries, according to police.

“Incidents like this one remind us of the complex challenges law enforcement officers face every day. I commend the swift and decisive action of our officers in ensuring the safety of the victim and apprehending the suspect. Our department remains dedicated to upholding the safety and well-being of our community. We too are appalled and disturbed by this atrocious violent crime and our heart and deepest sympathy go out to all involved," Deputy Chief James Lovelace said in a statement.

He was arrested Tuesday and faces charges including cruelty to animals and second-degree threatening. Silva is expected to appear in court on Thursday.