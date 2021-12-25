Man Arrested After Being Accused of Shooting Into Home With Children: PD

A man was arrested after he allegedly shot into a home with multiple children inside in Plainfield, police said.

Officials said they arrested 28-year-old Jacob Hughes on Friday after they received reports of shots being fired in the area of Second Street on Dec. 18.

Responding officers determined that shots were fired during a family violence altercation over a child. Police said Hughes shot a gun in the direction of the home that was occupied by three adults and three children. No one was injured.

He then fled the scene before police arrived. Officials said Hughes was involved in three separate incidents involving damaged property at various locations in town reported during the early morning hours on Dec. 18.

Police said that after investigating, they determined that Hughes went to his ex-girlfriend's house, violating both a criminal standing protective order and a protective order.

Officials obtained an arrest warrant and Hughes faces charges including first degree reckless endangerment, second degree threatening, violation of a protective order, risk of injury to a minor, criminal trespass, and more.

On Dec. 23, a search and seizure warrant was obtained for Hughes' cell phone. The next day, he was located by Troop D in Chaplin and was taken into custody, according to authorities.

He is being held on a $500,000 court-set bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 27. He was also arrested on several other outstanding charges, police said.

Plainfield Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 860-564-0804. All calls will remain confidential.