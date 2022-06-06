Man Arrested After Loaded Gun Was Found in His Carry-on Bag at Bradley Airport

A man has been arrested after a loaded gun was found in his carry-on bag at Bradley International Airport last week.

Officials from the Transportation Security Administration said a 26-year-old man had a loaded 9 millimeter Arex Zero 1 gun and 17 rounds in his carry-on bag on Friday.

Connecticut State Police responded to Delta Airlines at the airport and the man was arrested.

Authorities have not released the man's name, but said he is facing four state charges.

