Man Arrested After Pushing Woman Out of Car, Injuring Dog in Stamford: Police

A man was arrested after allegedly pushing his ex-girlfriend out of a car and throwing a dog out the window near Cummings Beach in Stamford, police said.

The incident happened Saturday night at about 10:50 p.m. Police said they received a call about a domestic incident in which a woman was screaming for help.

Responding officers found a woman walking with an injured dog. She told police that her ex-boyfriend pushed her out of a car and then threw the dog out the window. The incident happened in front of two children, authorities said.

The man, 31-year-old Jeremy Cepeda of Yonkers, New York, was located at an East Side home with the children. Both kids were unharmed, according to police.

The injured dog is four years old and had extensive cranial and neurological injuries as a result of the incident. The chihuahua was rushed to a veterinary hospital because she was experiencing seizures and was bleeding, officials said.

The dog, named Chloe, underwent emergency measures to save her. Now, she is stable but is still having seizures and showing symptoms of a traumatic brain injury.

Animal control officers have taken custody of Chloe and will be determining future living arrangements, as well as figuring out how to reimburse the veterinary hospital for medical bills.

Cepeda faces charges including animal cruelty, breach of peace, and risk of injury to a minor. He was held on a $5,000 bond and has since been released.

The Stamford Animal Control unit and the Special Victims Unit are investigating.