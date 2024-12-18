Man arrested in connection to deadly crash on I-95 in Stonington

State police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 95 North in Stonington earlier this year.

Troopers said a man in his 20s turned himself in on Wednesday after a January crash that left a woman dead.

Authorities said a car rear-ended another vehicle, which then hit another car before stopping in a ditch. The car that caused the crash rolled over and also landed in a ditch.

A woman, identified as Barbara Dyer, 78, of North Franklin, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The man, who is from Rhode Island, faces charges including failure to drive at a reasonable distance and misconduct with a motor vehicle.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Jan. 8.