Man Arrested for Firing Bullet Into Bedroom of 9-Year-Old Child in Newington: Police

A man has been arrested for allegedly firing a bullet into the bedroom of a 9-year-old child in Newington, according to police.

The police department said a bullet was shot into the home on July 13, 2022, and it ended up hitting the child's bed frame. The incident happened around 11 p.m. on John Street.

The child, nor anyone else, was injured by the bullet, police said.

On Friday, police said they arrested 19-year-old Mikolaj Skwarek, of New Britain, following an extensive, months-long investigation.

Officers obtained a warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody. He faces charges including first-degree reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, risk of injury to a minor, and more.

Skwarek is being held on a $150,000 bond and was arraigned Friday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at (860) 666-8445.

