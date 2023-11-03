new haven

Man arrested for intentionally setting fires at inn and motel in New Haven: police

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

New Haven police have arrested a man accused of arson at an inn and a motel that happened in September, according to authorities.

The fires were set during the early morning on Sept. 22. One was at Three Judges Motor Lodge on Whalley Avenue and the other was at the New Haven Inn on Pond Lily Avenue.

The two motels are located less than half a mile away from each other, and the arsons allegedly took place within the same hour, according to police.

The New Haven Fire Investigation Unit conducted an investigation, and 43-year-old Terence Bogan was arrested in connection to both incidents. Investigators believe he intentionally set both fires.

Police previously released photos of a man believed to be a suspect wanted for questioning pertaining to the investigations. It's unknown if this man is the same as the man arrested.

Bogan was taken into custody on Oct. 31 and he is being held on a $700,000 bond. He faces charges including first-degree arson, reckless burning and reckless endangerment.

The police department said the community's involvement was instrumental in solving the case.

