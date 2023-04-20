Man Arrested for Vernon Crash That Left Teacher Dead, Child and Officer Hurt: PD

Manchester Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly crash that happened earlier this month.

The police department said 33-year-old Philip Vargas, of Vernon, was arrested in Bridgeport on Thursday on an outstanding warrant.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hartford Turnpike, or Route 30, and Bolton Road in Vernon at about 7 p.m. on April 2.

Police said two cars were involved in the crash - one being a police cruiser.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A 26-year-old woman, who was a passenger in one of the cars, was killed. Police identified her as Bianca Colon. Vargas and a 1-year-old were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Officer Andre Lisee, who is a four-year veteran of the Vernon Police Department, was also injured, police said.

Colon was a teacher at Springfield Prep Charter School, a spokesperson said. She and her child were struck by Vargas, who was turning left in front of the police officer who was responding to a call, according to police.

Authorities say Colon died of blunt injuries to her torso and extremities, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

An arrest warrant states that there was significant and disabling front-end damage to the police cruiser. The front windshield was shattered and Lisee was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Body camera video from an officer responding to the crash showed that good Samarians had cut the child out of their car seat moments after the accident, according to the warrant.

A search of Vargas' car revealed two open Guinness beer bottles with liquid inside and 27 small alcohol bottles of Fireball - some unopened and some opened - in the center console. Data obtained from the hospital showed that Vargas was over the legal blood alcohol content, and had cannabis and Narcan in his system, according to the warrant.

A laboratory official told police that Vargas had delta-8 THC in his system, which is "indicative that he was experiencing the psychoactive effects of cannabinoids," the warrant reads. It's believed that Vargas used a THC vape pen or took an edible the day of the crash.

Manchester Police led the investigation. Police determined that Vargas was at fault and the officer would not face any charges.

Vargas is being held on a $75,000 bond. He faces charges including second-degree manslaughter, reckless endangerment, operating under the influence, risk of injury to a minor, and more.