Men arrested for several car burglaries in Greater Hartford area: police

Two men have been arrested in connection to a large number of car burglaries throughout the Greater Hartford area and in several towns across the state, police said.

The West Hartford Police Department said they found a vehicle wanted for these thefts, in which vehicles were physically damaged in order to gain access to the passenger compartment, on Monday.

The people inside the car were detained while officers investigated, and the vehicle was determined to be stolen out of New Britain, according to police.

Stolen license plates were also being displayed on the suspect vehicle. Police said a total of four stolen license plates and four more active or canceled license plates were recovered.

The two people that were detained were wanted by various police departments across Connecticut. One of the men, from Meriden, was arrested on several charges including larceny of a motor vehicle, misuse of license plates, possession of burglar tools, and more. Police said he was held on a $25,000 bond.

The other man, also from Meriden, was held on a $25,000 bond for charges including larceny of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit larceny, possession of burglar's tools and more.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 860-570-8969 or emailing whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.