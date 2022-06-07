Man Arrested for Throwing Molotov Cocktails at Home in New London: Police

Police have arrested a man that's accused of throwing two molotov cocktails at a home in New London last month.

Officials said they've arrested 25-year-old Ture Champion, of Groton, after he allegedly started a fire at a home on Granite Street.

The incident happened on May 19 at about 1:10 a.m. The molotov cocktails caused damage to the house. Officials seized the devices after the incident, according to authorities.

Responding officers found an area of grass burned and a scorch mark on the outside wall of the home.

Minor damage was reported, according to authorities. No one inside was injured during the incident.

Police are also investigating a second suspicious incident that happened in the early morning hours of May 31 in which a car was set on fire.

Responding officers found a car fully engulfed in flames on Granite Street. The blaze was extinguished and no one was injured, according to authorities.

Police are also investigating this incident.

For the May 19 incident, Champion faces charges including two counts of manufacturing bombs, first-degree arson, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal mischief.

In relation to the second incident, Champion faces additional charges. He was held on bonds totaling $300,000, according to police.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information can contact detectives at 860-447-1481. Anonymous tips can be submitted by using the New London Tips 411 system.