Man Arrested in Connection to Hoax IED Found at Mansfield Drive-In

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man in connection to a hoax improvised explosive device that was found at the Mansfield Drive-In earlier this year.

Troopers received a 911 call on June 6 around 2 p.m. from a woman stating that a suspicious device had been found inside of a restroom within a building at the Manfield Drive-In. The business was made aware of the device by a customer.

According to troopers, the device was found in the men's bathroom stall behind the toilet. The device was suspected to be live and the Emergency Services Unit Bomb Squad, Fire & Explosive Investigation Unit and the FBI were all requested to the scene.

After an investigation, troopers said bomb squad technicians determined it was a possible live device and rendered it safe.

Also in the stall of the bathroom, authorities said they found a 9mm shell casing and a 9mm bullet. A piece of fireworks packaging labeled "caution flammable" was also found in the area. Investigators also said they found multiple partially damaged counterfeit money that was from within the suspicious package.

State police worked with multiple state and federal agencies and developed 36-year-old Matthew Farley, of Rhode Island, as a suspect.

On September 28, detectives submitted and were granted an arrest warrant for Farley.

Authorities said on Thursday, Farley was found and taken into custody by the Burrillville, Rhode Island, Police Department as a fugitive from justice. He waved extradition on Friday and was transported to Troop C.

Farley is facing charges including criminal attempt at manufacturing of bombs and breach of peace. He is being held on $50,000 bond and is due in court on Tuesday.