Man Arrested in Connection to Manchester Shooting

A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Manchester last month that left one person injured.

Officers were called to Seaman Circle on Sunday, April 30, after getting a report of shots fired.

At the scene, police said they found evidence that confirmed shots were fired in the area and a witness identified two vehicles that fled the area after the report of shots fired.

Shortly after, authorities said a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds arrived at Hartford Hospital. Investigators believe the person was involved in the shots fired incident on Seaman Circle.

On Sunday, detectives executed a search warrant a a home on Seaman Circle in connection to the shooting.

An arrest warrant was secured and investigators said a 28-year-old man from Hartford was placed under arrest.

For the shooting, the man is facing charges including criminal attempt to commit assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a firearm.

After the execution of the search warrant, police said the man was additionally charged with theft of a firearm, larceny, criminal possession of a firearm and risk of injury to a minor. According to police, the additional charges are from officers finding an unsecured stolen gun within the home connected to the man.

The man is being held on a $1 million bond and is due in court on Monday.

The investigation into the shooting remains under investigation. Additional arrests are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500.