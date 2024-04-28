Man arrested in connection to Norwalk stabbing

A man was arrested in connection to a stabbing in Norwalk that left one person seriously injured last week.

Dispatchers received a call about a man who had been stabbed in the 100 block of South Main Street on Friday around 3 p.m.

When officers arrived to the area less than a minute later, they said they found the man being treated by a bystander. Police rendered medical aid to the man and he was transported to Norwalk Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

During the investigation, officers found evidence, interviewed witnesses and reviewed video surveillance. Police said a suspect was identified by detectives as 26-year-old Gregory Goldstein, of Norwalk.

Goldstein reportedly left the scene in a Honda Odyssey minivan. That information was shared with other law enforcement agencies around the area as Norwalk police continued their investigation.

A few hours later, authorities said a trooper from Connecticut State Police saw Goldstein's van and began to follow it on Interstate 95 while waiting for more troopers and officers to assist.

With help from Westport Police, Goldstein's vehicle was stopped on the highway. Police said Goldstein was a passenger in the van and he was detained by Westport police and Connecticut State Police. Norwalk police then responded and took him into custody.

Goldstein is facing charges including assault and breach of peace. His bond is set at $500,000 and he is due in court on May 9.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bryce at (203) 854-3011 or by email at abryce@norwalkct.gov.