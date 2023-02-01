Man Arrested in Connection to Shelton Hotel Burglary, Cat Still Missing: Police

Police have arrested a man in connection to a hotel room burglary in Shelton, but the cat that he allegedly took is still missing.

Officers responded to the Hilton Garden Inn on Jan. 22 to investigate the report of a burglary and learned that the victim’s hairless cat, Princess, along with a Fendi bag and Gucci bag were taken, police said.

The victim reported the value of the stolen items to be around $8,500. Police said there were no apparent signs of forced entry to the room.

After obtaining pictures of the suspect and his vehicle, officers were able to locate the burglar and arrest him Wednesday.

Officers recovered the stolen items, but they weren't able to find Princess. Police are still looking for the victim's cat.

Shelton Police

The man faces charges including third-degree burglary, larceny and more. He was released on a $10,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Feb. 28.

Anyone with any information about the location of the cat is asked to call Detective Nugent at (203) 924-1544.

Police said they expect more arrests to be made.