Man arrested in connection to shots fired incident in Fairfield

A man has been arrested in connection to a shots fired incident in Fairfield earlier this week.

Officers were called to North Benson Road and Barlow Road on Friday after a resident reported hearing gunshots in the overnight hours.

Police said they found a vehicle with several bullet holes in a driveway nearby.

According to detectives, the incident was targeted and authorities were able to link the victim's ex-boyfriend, later identified as Christopher Naber, to the shooting.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators said Naber had been involved in a domestic violence incident last month in Hamden. As a result, an active protective order was in place, which protected the victim from Naber at the time of the shooting.

Police later obtained and executed several search warrants on Naber and his property in Hamden.

Detectives said they seized several guns, ammunition, illegal drugs and evidence believed to connect Naber to the shooting.

Naber was taken into custody by Hamden Police Department and was charged with violation of a protective order and multiple gun and drug offenses. He is being held on a $1 million bond by Hamden.

On Friday, Fairfield police obtained an arrest warrant for Naber charging him with criminal possession of a firearm, violation of a protection order and weapons in a vehicle. He has a court set bond of $250,000.