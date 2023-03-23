Man Arrested on Child Abuse Charges in New London

A New London man is facing several charges after a child was found to be injured and malnourished nearly two months ago, police said.

The police department said they've arrested 41-year-old Michael Gregor in connection to a reported domestic violence incident that happened at a New London home on Jan. 29.

Authorities said a child was hospitalized after reportedly "living in squalor and inhumane conditions," and being subject to abuse.

Gregor was arrested on a warrant Thursday at his home in East Lyme. He faces charges including first-degree strangulation, assault, cruelty to persons, reckless endangerment, unlawful restraint, and more. He was held on a $750,000 bond but has since been released.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by calling 860-447-1481. You can also leave an anonymous tip by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.