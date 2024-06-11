Man broke into 2 docked boats at Norwalk marina and stole tools, alcohol: police

A man from Redding is accused of breaking into two docked boats at a marina in Norwalk last month and allegedly stole tools and alcohol.

Two men reportedly climbed the fence at the Cove Marina on Friday, May 17, to gain access to the docks.

Investigators said the two men then broke into two docked boats and took tools and alcohol.



During the investigation, officers gathered video and information that helped them determine there was a similar incident at a marina in Fairfield. The suspect was reportedly the same person.

Officers positively identified the 19-year-old man from Redding through a vehicle he used. An arrest warrant was obtained and he was arrested at his home on Tuesday.

He is facing charges including burglary, criminal trespass and larceny. He is being held on a $25,000 bond and is due in court on June 25.