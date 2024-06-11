Norwalk

Man broke into 2 docked boats at Norwalk marina and stole tools, alcohol: police

By Cailyn Blonstein

Norwalk police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A man from Redding is accused of breaking into two docked boats at a marina in Norwalk last month and allegedly stole tools and alcohol.

Two men reportedly climbed the fence at the Cove Marina on Friday, May 17, to gain access to the docks.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Investigators said the two men then broke into two docked boats and took tools and alcohol.

During the investigation, officers gathered video and information that helped them determine there was a similar incident at a marina in Fairfield. The suspect was reportedly the same person.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Officers positively identified the 19-year-old man from Redding through a vehicle he used. An arrest warrant was obtained and he was arrested at his home on Tuesday.

He is facing charges including burglary, criminal trespass and larceny. He is being held on a $25,000 bond and is due in court on June 25.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us