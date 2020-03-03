Man Broke Into Ex-Girlfriend’s Home, Assaulted Her in Front of Their Kids in Hamden: PD

Hamden police have arrested a man who is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and assaulting her in front of their children last summer.

Police responded to a street on Cumley Street in July 2019 after getting a report of a burglary and an assault.

Investigators said they later determined that 29-year-old Frederic Cox forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's home and assaulted her.

According to officers, the assault happened in front of their children, who are 7, 6 and 4 years old.

Police applied for an arrest warrant for Cox and arrested him last Wednesday.

He is facing charges including burglary, risk of injury to a minor, breach of peace and violation of a protective order.

Cox was detained on a $50,000 bond and appeared in court on February 27.