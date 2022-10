Emergency crews are responding to an intersection in Bridgeport after city officials said a man caught on fire on Sunday.

Dispatchers received multiple calls about a vehicle fire at the intersection of Vernon Street and Berkshire Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

According to city officials, something exploded while a man was working on a vehicle at the intersection and he caught on fire.

The condition of the man is unknown at this time. He has not yet been transported to the hospital.