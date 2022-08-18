Man Charged in Crash That Killed Farmington High School Graduate

A 21-year-old Farmington man has been arrested in connection with a crash in June that killed a teen who had just graduated from Farmington High School.

Farmington police said the driver who struck the teen was impaired, ran a red light and struck the vehicle the teen was driving.

The crash happened at Colt Highway and Fienemann Road in Farmington around 8:30 p.m. on June 25.

Farmington police said 21-year-old Jacob Coffey, of Farmington, was speeding on Colt Highway, ran a red light and hit the vehicle Luke Roux, 17, of Farmington, was driving.

Roux was transported to at John Dempsey Hospital and was later pronounced dead, police said.

Roux was a Farmington High School Class of 2022 graduate who planned to attend the University of Connecticut in the fall, according to the school district.

Coffey was also injured in the crash and hospitalized.

Police said investigators also found Coffey had an elevated blood alcohol content at the time of the crash.

He was charged with manslaughter in the first degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, reckless driving, red light violation and speeding greater than 60 mph.

He was released on a $250,000 bond and is due in court date on Aug. 23.