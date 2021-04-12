Man Charged In Quadruple Shooting in Waterbury

Waterbury police have arrested a man accused in a quadruple shooting in their city early Saturday morning.

Nineteen-year-old Jesus Carillo Fernandez is facing four counts of first-degree assault after a shooting around 12:15 a.m. Saturday on Gasparri Lane.

Officials said they initially responded to a weapons complaint and when they arrived they saw blood trails and evidence of shots fired.

They found two victims with gunshot wounds, one of which was shot in the upper thigh and the other which was shot in the buttock area, police said.

Both individuals were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Officers then discovered that two other victims had were shot and were at a nearby hospital. One person was shot in the hand and the other had two gunshot wounds to the abdomen, according to police.

None of the victims have been publicly identified.

Fernandez was charged with first-degree assault, illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle, illegal discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit and illegal transfer of a pistol/revolver. He was held on a $350,000 bond.