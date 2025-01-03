Milford

Man crashes into police cruiser, deck of home while avoiding officers in Milford

A man has been arrested after allegedly hitting a police cruiser head-on and crashing into the deck of a home in Milford on New Year's Eve.

State police said they saw a man conduct a drug transaction on Edgewood Avenue in New Haven during the early morning hours.

Troopers followed the man as he drove into Milford, and they tried to pull him over near Berwyn and Elbon streets.

The man tried to flee, but ended up hitting a police vehicle head-on while doing so. He then drove onto the front lawn of a home on Berwyn Street before merging onto Elbon Street, where he hit a parked car, according to police.

The force of the crash caused the parked car to collide with a detective's vehicle. The man then continued toward Northwood Place. He drove into the backyard of a home and crashed into the rear deck, troopers said.

He was taken into custody on Cowles Street after running off. Authorities found a white rock-like substance and a significant amount of cash on him.

Detectives also found a weapon in the car, which was determined to be a ghost gun.

No police officers were injured during the incident. The man faces charges including interfering with an officer, criminal possession of a firearm, controlled substance, and more.

He is being held on a $300,000 bond. The investigation remains ongoing.

