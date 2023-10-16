Police search for shooter who killed man sitting in parked car in East Hartford

Police are looking for the shooter who they said killed a 31-year-old Hartford man as he sat in a car in East Hartford Sunday night.

Police officers responded to reports of gunshots on Smith Drive around 8:35 p.m. and they found Omar Thompson, 31, of Hartford in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle. He had been shot several times, police said.

Thompson was brought to Hartford Hospital, where he died.

Police are investigating and believe a person dressed in dark clothing fired several shots toward Thompson’s car and ran.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators have not found the shooter.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Detective Coe at 860-291-7552.