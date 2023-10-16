EAST HARTFORD

Police search for shooter who killed man sitting in parked car in East Hartford

NBC Connecticut

Police are looking for the shooter who they said killed a 31-year-old Hartford man as he sat in a car in East Hartford Sunday night.

Police officers responded to reports of gunshots on Smith Drive around 8:35 p.m. and they found Omar Thompson, 31, of Hartford in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle. He had been shot several times, police said.

Thompson was brought to Hartford Hospital, where he died.

Police are investigating and believe a person dressed in dark clothing fired several shots toward Thompson’s car and ran.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators have not found the shooter.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Detective Coe at 860-291-7552.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

EAST HARTFORD
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us