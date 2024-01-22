Man dead after car crash in Newtown

Newtown police said a man has died after a multi-car crash on Berkshire Road on Monday.

Officers were called to the area at about 10:30 a.m. for a car accident with injuries. A man was taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries.

He's been identified as 75-year-old John Schmalbach, of Brookfield. Police said two other people were hospitalized with injuries. They're in stable condition.

Investigators said Schmalbach was driving on Berkshire Road when he crossed the center double yellow line.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.