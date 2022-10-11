new haven

Man Dead After Stabbing in New Haven

New-Haven-Police
NBC Connecticut

A man who was stabbed in New Haven Monday night has died and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police said they received a 911 call just after 9:30 p.m. about a stabbing on Whalley Avenue, between Whittlesey Avenue and Osborn Avenue, and officers found a 29-year-old New Haven man who had been stabbed.

The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Detectives from the major crimes unit are investigating.

Police ask witnesses who have not yet spoken with the police to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers can remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

This article tagged under:

