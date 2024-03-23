Man dead, woman critically injured in apparent attempted murder-suicide in New London

A man has died and a woman has life-threatening injuries after an apparent attempted murder-suicide in New London on Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received a report of multiple gunshot victims in the 100 block of Hawthorne Drive around 9:30 a.m.

Emergency crews responded to the area and found two people who had been shot inside of an apartment.

According to police, a 30-year-old woman had been shot multiple times and a 31-year-old man had been shot once.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Lifesaving measures were performed on both people at the scene before they were transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for treatment of what police said were life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the man was later pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not been released.

The woman is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Officers said a 5-year-old child and a 9-year-old child were found within the apartment and were not visibly injured. Both children were transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

At this time, police said they are investigating the incident as an attempted murder-suicide. It is believed this is an incident of domestic violence.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department Detective Division at (860) 447-1481 or anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system.