Man dies after being found unresponsive in water at Rocky Neck State Park

A man who was found unresponsive in the water at Rocky Neck State Park over the weekend has died.

Emergency crews were called to the park in East Lyme on Sunday around 1 p.m. after getting a report of an unresponsive 78-year-old man in the water.

Lifeguards at Rocky Neck performed CPR on the man on scene before he was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.

The man was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

