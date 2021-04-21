Man Dies After Crash in Waterbury

A man has died after a crash in Waterbury early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the area of South Main Street at Verzier Street at 12:06 a.m.

They said a white 2005 Nissan Altima crossed from the north lane to the south lane and hit a parked tractor-trailer.

Firefighters removed the driver from the Nissan and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:39 a.m., police said. Police have not released the driver's name.

No one was in the tractor-trailer.

Police are investigating.