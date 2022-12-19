Man Dies After Getting Shot Multiple Times in Hamden

A man has died after he was shot multiple times in Hamden on Sunday.

Officers were called to North Street around 12 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they said they found 37-year-old John Williams, of Hamden, in a vehicle with several gunshot wounds.

He was treated on scene and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital. Police said he later died of his injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Within moments of the shooting, investigators said they attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on Arch Street. According to police, the driver of the vehicle ignored the officer's signals to stop, attempted to flee and then crashed at the intersection of Fitch Street and Arch Street.

Authorities are investigating whether the vehicle was related to the shooting.

The investigation is active and ongoing.