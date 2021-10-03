hartford shooting

Police ID Man Killed in Shooting on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford

HartfordPolice
WVIT

Police have identified a man who died after a shooting on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford on Saturday night.

Officials said they responded to Blue Hills Avenue around 9:45 p.m. after getting a Shot Spotter activation.

When officers got to the scene, they located a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was alert and conscious.

Emergency crews transported the man, later identified as 29-year-old Benjamin Garnett, of Hartford, to a nearby hospital for treatment. He later died from his injuries, according to investigators.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.

