Man Dies After Stabbing in Hartford

A man has died after a stabbing in Hartford early Saturday morning and a suspect has been taken into custody.

Officers responded to a home on Grafton Street around 12:45 a.m. after getting a report of a domestic incident.

When police arrived, they said a man was found with several stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died, authorities added. His identity has not been released.

A male suspect has been taken into custody on scene, investigators said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and the investigation is ongoing.