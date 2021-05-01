Man Dies After Stabbing in Hartford

A man has died after a stabbing in Hartford early Saturday morning and a suspect has been taken into custody.
Officers responded to a home on Grafton Street around 12:45 a.m. after getting a report of a domestic incident.
When police arrived, they said a man was found with several stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died, authorities added. His identity has not been released.
A male suspect has been taken into custody on scene, investigators said.
The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and the investigation is ongoing.