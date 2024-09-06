Man dies while trying to swim across pond after crash in Vernon: police

A man who tried to swim across a pond after a crash in Vernon on Thursday night has died, according to police.

Lt. Robert Marra, of Vernon Police, said officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on East Main Street around 10:05 p.m. and found the car but the man who was driving had left the scene.

After a short search, police saw a man trying to swim across Paper Mill Pond and he drowned in the pond, Marra said.

A dive team and the Vernon Fire Department responded to try to help police, but the man died at the scene.

Police have not released the man’s name.

They said on Thursday night that they were reaching out to his family.