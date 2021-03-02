Man Dies, Woman Injured After Double Shooting in Middletown

A man has died and a woman is injured after a double shooting in Middletown on Monday night.

Officers were called to an undisclosed address in their city shortly before 11 p.m. after getting a report of gunshots.

When police arrived, they said they determined that two people had been shot. Both people were transported to Middlesex Hospital, where authorities said a man died of his injuries.

Police said the other person who was shot is a woman who is currently in stable condition.

Investigators have not released the identities of the people who were shot.

According to police, this is an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Spedding of the Middletown Police Department's Major Investigations Division at (860) 638-4153.