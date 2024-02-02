Griswold

Man faces charges for assault, impersonating police in Griswold: troopers

By Angela Fortuna

A Connecticut man is facing charges for allegedly impersonating a police officer and assaulting a woman at a hotel in Griswold.

State police said they responded to the Comfort Inn on Voluntown Road after a person reported that a man forced his way into a hotel room.

The man, Jonathan Brand, 45, of New London, is accused of banging on the hotel room door and identifying himself as police. A woman inside partially opened the door, and he forced his way in and assaulted her, according to police.

Troopers she the woman who reported the incident knew Brand. She thought he had a weapon, but it was later discovered that he didn't.

Brand was arrested, and troopers found several fraudulent government and press badge IDs in his wallet.

He faces charges for home invasion, strangulation, assault, threatening, impersonating a police officer and more. He is being held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

